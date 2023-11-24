Friday's game that pits the Mercer Bears (1-3) against the Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) at Raider Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Mercer. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Niceville, Florida

Venue: Raider Arena

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 74, Tennessee State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-0.8)

Mercer (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers average 77.6 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They have a +42 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Tennessee State ranks 164th in the nation at 34 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee State knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Tigers rank 175th in college basketball by averaging 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 121st in college basketball, allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee State has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (172nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.8 (70th in college basketball).

