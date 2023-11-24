The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) go up against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-1.5) 141.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-0.5) 140.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vanderbilt put together an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Commodores had an ATS record of 12-7.

Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Sun Devils games.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Vanderbilt ranks 73rd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 226th, a difference of 153 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

