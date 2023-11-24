Friday's contest at Michelob ULTRA Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) going head-to-head against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a 70-66 win for Arizona State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Vanderbilt. The two teams are projected to come in below the 140.5 total.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Line: Arizona State -1.5

Point Total: 140.5

Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -120, Vanderbilt +100

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 70, Vanderbilt 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State

Pick ATS: Arizona State (-1.5)



Arizona State (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores put up 72.6 points per game (227th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per contest (205th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

Vanderbilt grabs 35.4 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by seven boards per game.

Vanderbilt makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (216th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game at 38.7%.

Vanderbilt has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball), 3.4 more than the 9.8 it forces (321st in college basketball).

