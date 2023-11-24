Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Arizona State (-1.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: ESPN2
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jose Perez: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|117th
|68
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|224th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
