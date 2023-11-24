The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) take the court against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -1.5 140.5

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points in four of five outings.

Vanderbilt's matchups this season have a 144.6-point average over/under, 4.1 more points than this game's total.

Vanderbilt is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Commodores have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 11 34.4% 71.1 143 68 139.5 137.8 Vanderbilt 19 59.4% 71.9 143 71.5 139.5 138.8

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores put up an average of 72.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Sun Devils allow.

Vanderbilt is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 14-18-0 5-13 15-17-0 Vanderbilt 18-14-0 12-7 20-12-0

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Vanderbilt 10-5 Home Record 14-6 7-6 Away Record 5-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

