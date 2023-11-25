Saturday's contest at Woodling Gymnasium has the Austin Peay Governors (2-4) taking on the Chicago State Cougars (0-8) at 12:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-52 win, as our model heavily favors Austin Peay.

The Governors enter this contest following a 78-63 win over UMKC on Friday.

Austin Peay vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Austin Peay vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 75, Chicago State 52

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors beat the No. 137-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Kentucky Wildcats, 68-63, on November 14, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Austin Peay is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

The Governors have one Quadrant 3 win, tied for the 44th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 15th-most.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG% Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%

12.2 PTS, 51.0 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

10.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Shaotung Lin: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors' -12 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.2 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per contest (151st in college basketball).

