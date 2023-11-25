The Austin Peay Governors (9-2) visit the Chattanooga Mocs (7-4) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Austin Peay has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FCS by averaging 35.3 points per game. The Governors rank 44th on defense (24.5 points allowed per game). With 29.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Chattanooga ranks 32nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 48th, allowing 24.7 points per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Austin Peay Chattanooga 438.3 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (28th) 393.6 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.9 (72nd) 149.0 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.1 (72nd) 289.3 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.7 (24th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (49th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has been a dual threat for Austin Peay so far this season. He has 3,057 passing yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 199 yards (18.1 ypg) on 113 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has racked up 1,189 yards on 229 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Tre Shackelford's team-high 760 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 56 targets) with five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 710 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kam Thomas' 50 catches have turned into 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,672 yards on 187-of-298 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run the ball 146 times for 631 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has run for 485 yards across 119 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has totaled 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 941 (85.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has 48 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 871 yards (79.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Sam Phillips has racked up 537 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

