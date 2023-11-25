Belmont vs. Northwestern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the Belmont Bruins (2-3) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-2) at TBA ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-64 victory, as our model heavily favors Belmont.
The Bruins dropped their most recent matchup 74-55 against Stanford on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Belmont vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 80, Northwestern 64
Other MVC Predictions
- Northern Iowa vs Syracuse
- Southern Illinois vs Charlotte
- Radford vs Indiana State
- Bethune-Cookman vs Bradley
- UT Arlington vs Illinois State
- Louisiana Tech vs Drake
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- Belmont has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the ninth-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the third-most.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bruins are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 61.2 FG%
- Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Tuti Jones: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (7-for-39)
- Kendal Cheesman: 10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)
- Kilyn McGuff: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins score 65.8 points per game (201st in college basketball) and give up 65.2 (210th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.