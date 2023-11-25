The Belmont Bruins (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pennsylvania vs. Belmont matchup.

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends

Belmont has not won against the spread this year in three games with a spread.

The Bruins have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Pennsylvania has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Quakers' five games have gone over the point total.

