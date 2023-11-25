The Belmont Bruins (2-3) face the Northwestern Wildcats (3-2) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Belmont vs. Northwestern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: TBA ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tuti Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Players to Watch

Miller: 15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Banks: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cheesman: 10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK McGuff: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.