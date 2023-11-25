Belmont vs. Pennsylvania November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) will play the Belmont Bruins (1-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|43rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.