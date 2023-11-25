Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with nine games involving teams from the MVFC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, read on.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

