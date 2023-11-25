Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 13 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all one game involving teams from the NEC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!