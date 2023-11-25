The Austin Peay Governors (9-2) visit the Chattanooga Mocs (7-4) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Austin Peay ranks 44th in scoring defense this year (24.5 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking ninth-best in the FCS with 35.3 points per game. With 397.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Chattanooga ranks 28th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 68th, surrendering 357.9 total yards per contest.

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Chattanooga Austin Peay 397.8 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.3 (9th) 357.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (98th) 139.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (63rd) 258.7 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.3 (7th) 1 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,672 yards on 187-of-298 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Gino Appleberry Jr., has carried the ball 146 times for 631 yards (57.4 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has rushed for 485 yards on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes leads his team with 941 receiving yards on 55 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has totaled 871 receiving yards (79.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions.

Sam Phillips' 60 targets have resulted in 52 catches for 537 yards and four touchdowns.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has been a dual threat for Austin Peay so far this season. He has 3,057 passing yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 199 yards (18.1 ypg) on 113 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has 1,189 rushing yards on 229 carries with eight touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has hauled in 50 receptions for 760 yards (69.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Trey Goodman has caught 32 passes for 710 yards (64.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Kam Thomas has a total of 629 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 50 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

