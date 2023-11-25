When the Fresno State Bulldogs play the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (-5.5) Over (47.5) Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21

Week 13 Predictions

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread is 4-6-0.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Fresno State has an ATS record of 1-5.

The Bulldogs have seen five of its 10 games hit the over.

Fresno State games average 51.5 total points per game this season, 4.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The Aztecs have a 36.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Aztecs' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

San Diego State is a 3-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

In the Aztecs' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

San Diego State games this season have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 31.0 23.8 33.2 21.5 28.4 26.6 San Diego State 19.4 27.5 20.2 24.7 18.4 31.0

