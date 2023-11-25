The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Lipscomb is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Bisons are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 129th.

The Bisons put up 88.3 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 70.8 the Falcons give up.

Lipscomb is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb put up 80.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (73).

The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, Lipscomb performed better at home last season, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage in road games.

