How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Central Arkansas (3:45 PM ET | November 25)
- Fairleigh Dickinson vs Jacksonville (4:00 PM ET | November 25)
- UNC Wilmington vs FGCU (4:30 PM ET | November 25)
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Lipscomb is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 129th.
- The Bisons put up 88.3 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 70.8 the Falcons give up.
- Lipscomb is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lipscomb put up 80.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (73).
- The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.2).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Lipscomb performed better at home last season, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 96-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 106-81
|Allen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 86-75
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.