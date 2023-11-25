The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 76.0 74th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 78.5 351st 79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.2 200th 101st 14.1 Assists 13.8 117th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

