SEC opponents meet when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU owns the 84th-ranked defense this season (27.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking best with 46.8 points per game. Texas A&M's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 286.5 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 405 total yards per game, which ranks 51st.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

LSU vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

LSU Texas A&M 562.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405 (55th) 410.9 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (5th) 218.8 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 343.5 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (43rd) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,578 yards (325.3 ypg) on 220-of-303 passing with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,014 rushing yards on 124 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has piled up 635 yards on 113 carries, scoring six times.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 80 receptions for 1,424 yards (129.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 1,021-yard season so far with 14 touchdowns, hauling in 55 passes on 70 targets.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 449 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws and scoring six touchdowns.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has racked up 1,452 yards on 62.1% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 92 carries for 505 yards, or 45.9 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Le'Veon Moss has compiled 439 yards on 87 carries with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith paces his squad with 736 receiving yards on 45 catches with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has 38 receptions (on 62 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jahdae Walker's 40 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Texas A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.