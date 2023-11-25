The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) take on the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, Middle Tennessee has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 105th.

The Blue Raiders put up an average of 65.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bobcats allow.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Middle Tennessee scored 3.6 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (68.6).

At home, the Blue Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).

Middle Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule