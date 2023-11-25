The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 15.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 13.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elmore James: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
27th 78.8 Points Scored 70.1 210th
267th 73.1 Points Allowed 67.8 105th
44th 34.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st
23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
39th 8.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th
211th 12.6 Assists 10.8 333rd
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

