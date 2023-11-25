The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-9) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a battle of CUSA foes.

Sam Houston ranks 18th-worst in scoring offense (19.7 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 72nd with 26.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of points scored Middle Tennessee ranks 82nd in the FBS (24.6 points per game), and it is 93rd defensively (28.5 points allowed per contest).

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Sam Houston 395.5 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.9 (120th) 405.7 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.1 (85th) 130.9 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.5 (128th) 264.6 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.5 (65th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,846 yards (258.7 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 399 yards (36.3 ypg) on 127 carries with two touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has run for 409 yards on 85 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Holden Willis has totaled 41 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 657 (59.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has five touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has collected 606 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Justin Olson's 59 targets have resulted in 43 grabs for 450 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 2,306 yards, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 248 yards (22.5 ypg) on 86 carries with one rushing touchdown.

John Gentry has 327 rushing yards on 102 carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 256 yards (23.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Noah Smith's team-leading 774 yards as a receiver have come on 77 receptions (out of 107 targets) with six touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has put together a 402-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 32 passes on 52 targets.

Al'Vonte Woodard has been the target of 46 passes and hauled in 28 catches for 312 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

