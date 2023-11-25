A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buffaloes, winners of six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 88.7 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack give up.

Colorado is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 88.7 points.

The Wolfpack record 20.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).

NC State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 62.2 points.

Colorado is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolfpack are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41%).

The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49 FG%

Colorado Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 67-58 Reynolds Coliseum 11/23/2023 Kentucky W 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/24/2023 Cincinnati W 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Vanderbilt - Reynolds Coliseum 12/3/2023 Illinois State - Reynolds Coliseum

Colorado Schedule