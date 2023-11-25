Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers square off in the Citrus Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Tennessee.
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-9.5)
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Tennessee (-8.5)
