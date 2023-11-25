Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) matching up with the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-73 victory, as our model heavily favors Oklahoma.
The Volunteers are coming off of a 71-57 loss to Indiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: WSN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 83, Tennessee 73
Other SEC Predictions
- Winthrop vs Texas A&M
- LSU vs Niagara
- Mississippi State vs Clemson
- Iowa State vs Vanderbilt
- Little Rock vs Ole Miss
- Louisville vs Alabama
- Mississippi Valley State vs South Carolina
- Tennessee Tech vs Missouri
- Wisconsin vs Arkansas
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Volunteers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 140) on November 13
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 270) on November 19
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 284) on November 7
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Jewel Spear: 13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers put up 85 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per outing (321st in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.