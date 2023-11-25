The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will look to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This matchup is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Stats Insights

Tennessee State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 222nd.

The Tigers average just 4.5 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Lions give up to opponents (79).

When it scores more than 79 points, Tennessee State is 2-0.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee State averaged 85.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.7.

At home, the Tigers gave up 74.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).

Tennessee State made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (34%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule