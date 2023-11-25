The SE Louisiana Lions (1-4) will look to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This matchup is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Tennessee State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • Tennessee State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 222nd.
  • The Tigers average just 4.5 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Lions give up to opponents (79).
  • When it scores more than 79 points, Tennessee State is 2-0.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee State averaged 85.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.7.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 74.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).
  • Tennessee State made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (34%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oregon L 92-67 Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 Midway W 87-70 Gentry Complex
11/24/2023 Mercer L 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 SE Louisiana - Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Gentry Complex

