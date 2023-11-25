The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: WSN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up 18 more points per game (85) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (67).

Tennessee is 3-1 when it scores more than 67 points.

Oklahoma's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 85 points.

The 85.3 points per game the Sooners average are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers give up (74.8).

When Oklahoma totals more than 74.8 points, it is 5-0.

Tennessee is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

This season the Sooners are shooting 47% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede.

The Volunteers' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Sooners have conceded.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule