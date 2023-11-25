The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers (7-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Commodores will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

