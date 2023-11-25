The Chicago State Cougars (2-5) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • UT Martin is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 243rd.
  • The Skyhawks' 84.7 points per game are 12 more points than the 72.7 the Cougars give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.7 points, UT Martin is 4-0.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UT Martin put up 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged away (73.3).
  • At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Martin made fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 80-74 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/19/2023 Prairie View A&M L 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/22/2023 North Alabama W 105-103 Skyhawk Arena
11/25/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

