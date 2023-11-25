How to Watch UT Martin vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (2-5) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee State vs SE Louisiana (11:00 AM ET | November 25)
- Detroit Mercy vs SIU-Edwardsville (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Evansville vs Southeast Missouri State (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- UT Martin is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 243rd.
- The Skyhawks' 84.7 points per game are 12 more points than the 72.7 the Cougars give up.
- When it scores more than 72.7 points, UT Martin is 4-0.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UT Martin put up 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged away (73.3).
- At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
- Beyond the arc, UT Martin made fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/19/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/22/2023
|North Alabama
|W 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
