Saturday's game at Jones Convocation Center has the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-75 victory for UT Martin, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 76, Chicago State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-1.6)

UT Martin (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Chicago State has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while UT Martin's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Cougars have gone over the point total in three games, while Skyhawks games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks outscore opponents by three points per game (posting 84.7 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and giving up 81.7 per contest, 336th in college basketball) and have a +18 scoring differential.

The 42.5 rebounds per game UT Martin accumulates rank sixth in college basketball, 5.2 more than the 37.3 its opponents record.

UT Martin makes 8 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) while shooting 32% from beyond the arc (205th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.7 per game at 33.3%.

UT Martin has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.3 per game (260th in college basketball) while forcing 12 (201st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.