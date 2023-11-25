The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Information

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 80.5 14th
264th 73 Points Allowed 75.4 319th
163rd 32 Rebounds 35.7 18th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.6 136th
265th 12.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

