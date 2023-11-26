The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • This season, Austin Peay has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 85th.
  • The Governors put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66.8 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.
  • The Governors gave up 67.0 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 on the road.
  • Austin Peay made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (28.1%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ UTEP L 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/20/2023 Tarleton State L 66-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Sacramento State W 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Morehead State - F&M Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

