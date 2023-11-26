The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

This season, Austin Peay has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 85th.

The Governors put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.

The Governors gave up 67.0 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 on the road.

Austin Peay made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule