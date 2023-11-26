Sunday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) clashing at George M. Holmes Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 victory for heavily favored Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The matchup has no set line.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 75, Austin Peay 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-12.1)

Appalachian State (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Both Appalachian State and Austin Peay are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Mountaineers are 3-1-0 and the Governors are 1-3-0.

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, and giving up 66.5 per contest, 109th in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential.

Austin Peay is 184th in the nation at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.0 its opponents average.

Austin Peay makes 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.7 (155th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Austin Peay has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (60th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (137th in college basketball).

