The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 66.7 308th
37th 64.6 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 28.5 328th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 200th
179th 13 Assists 12.5 221st
36th 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.