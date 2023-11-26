The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) are favored by 9.5 points against the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 132.5.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -9.5 132.5

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay and its opponents have combined to score more than 132.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Austin Peay's outings this season is 134.8, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.

Austin Peay is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Austin Peay has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Governors have played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 3 75% 77.8 146.1 66.8 133.3 140.3 Austin Peay 2 50% 68.3 146.1 66.5 133.3 135

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors average only 1.5 more points per game (68.3) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (66.8).

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Austin Peay 2-2-0 1-0 1-3-0

Austin Peay vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Austin Peay 10-7 Home Record 7-8 6-7 Away Record 1-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

