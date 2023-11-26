How to Watch Belmont vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-5) play the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Belmont vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins are shooting 49.5% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.3% the Leopards' opponents have shot this season.
- Belmont is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards sit at 278th.
- The Bruins' 82.3 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 69.2 the Leopards give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.2 points, Belmont is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Belmont scored 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.
- In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (72.9).
- At home, Belmont made 10.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than on the road (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/24/2023
|Monmouth
|L 93-84
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 84-79
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Curb Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.