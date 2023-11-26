The Lafayette Leopards (0-2) play the Belmont Bruins (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Lafayette Game Information

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Belmont vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 352nd 62.4 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 50th 65.6 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 298th 29.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 9.6 14th 29th 15.5 Assists 15.3 35th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

