Belmont vs. Lafayette November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Lafayette Leopards (0-2) play the Belmont Bruins (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Belmont Games
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Belmont vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|352nd
|62.4
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|50th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
