The Belmont Bruins (3-3) square off against the Lafayette Leopards (1-5) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Belmont vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -7.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont Betting Records & Stats

Belmont's four games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points.

Belmont has an average total of 168.5 in its contests this year, 20.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bruins are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Belmont won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bruins have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Belmont.

Belmont vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 4 100% 82.3 141.8 86.2 155.4 159 Lafayette 0 0% 59.5 141.8 69.2 155.4 137.5

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins score 13.1 more points per game (82.3) than the Leopards give up (69.2).

Belmont is 1-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Belmont vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 1-3-0 0-0 3-1-0 Lafayette 2-2-0 2-2 1-3-0

Belmont vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Lafayette 12-2 Home Record 5-7 7-7 Away Record 5-16 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

