The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chattanooga Stats Insights

This season, the Mocs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.

The Mocs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 246th.

The Mocs put up 5.8 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Redhawks allow (83.2).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Chattanooga played better in home games last season, averaging 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game in road games.

The Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.7 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Chattanooga performed better in home games last year, averaging 11.6 per game, compared to 11.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.1% clip in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule