DeAndre Hopkins versus the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Troy Hill is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Titans face the Panthers at Nissan Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Titans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 89.5 9 19 77 8.36

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Troy Hill Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins' 650 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has totaled 42 catches and four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Tennessee has 1,810 (181 per game), the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

The Titans' scoring average on offense is only 16.8 points per game, 27th in the NFL.

Tennessee is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 28.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 33 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Troy Hill & the Panthers' Defense

Troy Hill has a team-high one interception to go along with 29 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina is fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,792 (179.2 per game) and eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).

So far this season, the Panthers are having trouble on defense, giving up 27.5 points per game (fifth in NFL).

Carolina has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Troy Hill Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Troy Hill Rec. Targets 78 35 Def. Targets Receptions 42 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.5 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 650 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65 2.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 138 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

