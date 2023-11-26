DeAndre Hopkins vs. Troy Hill: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
DeAndre Hopkins versus the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Troy Hill is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Titans face the Panthers at Nissan Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.
Titans vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers
|89.5
|9
|19
|77
|8.36
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Troy Hill Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins' 650 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has totaled 42 catches and four touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Tennessee has 1,810 (181 per game), the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
- The Titans' scoring average on offense is only 16.8 points per game, 27th in the NFL.
- Tennessee is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 28.9 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 33 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).
Troy Hill & the Panthers' Defense
- Troy Hill has a team-high one interception to go along with 29 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina is fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,792 (179.2 per game) and eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).
- So far this season, the Panthers are having trouble on defense, giving up 27.5 points per game (fifth in NFL).
- Carolina has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Troy Hill Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Troy Hill
|Rec. Targets
|78
|35
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|42
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.5
|21
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|650
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|65
|2.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|138
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|1
|Interceptions
