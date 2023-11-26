Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his previous game (November 25 win against the Wizards), posted 11 points, 10 assists and four steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.9 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.9 5.8 PRA -- 31.2 30.8 PR -- 25.3 25 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.8



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

Murray is responsible for attempting 18.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Hawks average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 107.6 points per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.1 assists per game.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/27/2023 38 14 7 11 1 0 1 4/23/2023 40 23 9 6 4 1 1 4/21/2023 37 25 6 5 2 0 1 4/18/2023 40 29 6 6 7 0 4 4/15/2023 36 24 8 6 0 0 3 3/11/2023 39 14 4 4 0 0 3 11/16/2022 34 19 3 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.