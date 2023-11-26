Sunday's contest at Watsco Center has the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 64-52 victory, as our model heavily favors Miami (FL).

The Buccaneers enter this matchup following a 55-35 win against Norfolk State on Friday.

East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 64, East Tennessee State 52

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hurricanes are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 125th-most wins.

East Tennessee State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 166) on November 24

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 229) on November 11

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 314) on November 19

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 335) on November 15

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Nevaeh Brown: 10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Breanne Beatty: 7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jakhyia Davis: 5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG% Journee McDaniel: 5.0 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 58.6 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

