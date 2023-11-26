How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also won four games in a row.
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up 9.1 more points per game (58.6) than the Hurricanes allow (49.5).
- East Tennessee State is 3-1 when it scores more than 49.5 points.
- Miami (FL)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.
- The Hurricanes average 21.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Buccaneers give up (50.6).
- Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 50.6 points.
- East Tennessee State is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Hurricanes shoot 47.5% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
- The Buccaneers shoot 39.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes concede.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Nevaeh Brown: 10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Breanne Beatty: 7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Jakhyia Davis: 5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%
- Journee McDaniel: 5.0 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Radford
|W 49-45
|Dedmon Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 72-56
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/24/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 55-35
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
