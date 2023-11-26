The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also won four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers put up 9.1 more points per game (58.6) than the Hurricanes allow (49.5).
  • East Tennessee State is 3-1 when it scores more than 49.5 points.
  • Miami (FL)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes average 21.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Buccaneers give up (50.6).
  • Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 50.6 points.
  • East Tennessee State is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 47.5% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 39.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Nevaeh Brown: 10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Breanne Beatty: 7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%
  • Journee McDaniel: 5.0 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Radford W 49-45 Dedmon Center
11/19/2023 @ Presbyterian W 72-56 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/24/2023 Norfolk State W 55-35 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/30/2023 Lipscomb - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

