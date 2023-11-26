The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also won four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up 9.1 more points per game (58.6) than the Hurricanes allow (49.5).

East Tennessee State is 3-1 when it scores more than 49.5 points.

Miami (FL)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.

The Hurricanes average 21.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Buccaneers give up (50.6).

Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 50.6 points.

East Tennessee State is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Hurricanes shoot 47.5% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

The Buccaneers shoot 39.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Nevaeh Brown: 10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Breanne Beatty: 7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

7.8 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jakhyia Davis: 5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 45.0 FG% Journee McDaniel: 5.0 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Schedule