Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - November 26
When the Boston Celtics (12-4) and Atlanta Hawks (8-7) square off at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSE
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks won their most recent game versus the Wizards, 136-108, on Saturday. Young starred with 26 points, and also had six boards and 10 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|26
|6
|10
|2
|0
|5
|De'Andre Hunter
|20
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|15
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Hawks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's averages for the season are 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- Dejounte Murray's averages on the season are 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 14.1 points, 7.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.
- Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- The Hawks receive 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|25.6
|2.9
|9.9
|1.6
|0
|3.2
|Dejounte Murray
|20.5
|4.5
|5.8
|1.9
|0.1
|2.8
|Jalen Johnson
|14.6
|7
|2.6
|1.1
|1.1
|1.3
|Clint Capela
|11
|9.5
|1
|0.7
|1.8
|0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|17
|3.1
|2.2
|1.3
|0.5
|3.1
