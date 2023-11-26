Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.