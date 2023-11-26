The Wofford Terriers (2-0) will meet the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Game Information

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

  • B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 76.4 64th
251st 72.5 Points Allowed 71.0 207th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.4 79th
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
221st 12.5 Assists 14.1 101st
51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

