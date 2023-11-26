Lipscomb vs. Wofford November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wofford Terriers (2-0) will meet the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Lipscomb vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wofford Rank
|Wofford AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
