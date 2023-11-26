Sunday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) clashing at Sam M. Vadalabene Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-60 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Raiders' last outing on Monday ended in a 64-57 victory over Memphis.

Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 81, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Raiders picked up their best win of the season, a 71-69 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to our computer rankings.

The Raiders have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Middle Tennessee has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

71-69 over DePaul (No. 84) on November 19

64-57 over Memphis (No. 139) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 139) on November 6

93-48 at home over Florida A&M (No. 286) on November 9

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Savannah Wheeler: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Courtney Whitson: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Jalynn Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and are giving up 58.2 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.

