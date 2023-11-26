The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4), who have dropped four straight. It starts at 11:00 AM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents have hit.
  • The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 243rd.
  • The Blue Raiders score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Kangaroos give up (73.7).
  • When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
  • Middle Tennessee averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.3, 34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 UAB L 58-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/24/2023 UIC L 70-40 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Ohio L 80-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 UMKC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Wofford - Murphy Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Missouri State - Murphy Athletic Center

