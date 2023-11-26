The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4), who have dropped four straight. It starts at 11:00 AM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents have hit.

The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 243rd.

The Blue Raiders score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Kangaroos give up (73.7).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.

Middle Tennessee averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.3, 34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule