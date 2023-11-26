How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4), who have dropped four straight. It starts at 11:00 AM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Middle Tennessee vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents have hit.
- The Kangaroos are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 243rd.
- The Blue Raiders score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Kangaroos give up (73.7).
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
- Middle Tennessee averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.3, 34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAB
|L 58-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|UIC
|L 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Ohio
|L 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.