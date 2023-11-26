The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 67.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.7 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars average 16.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Raiders allow (58.2).

SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-5 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.

Middle Tennessee is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 74.5 points.

The Cougars are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede to opponents (34.9%).

The Raiders make 40.9% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% less than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

16.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 50.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Savannah Wheeler: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Courtney Whitson: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Jalynn Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Middle Tennessee Schedule