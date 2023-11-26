When Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the gridiron for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 240 yards receiving (26.7 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 20 balls on 31 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine has posted a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0

