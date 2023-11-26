Here's a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (9-10), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

With 64 goals (3.4 per game), the Predators have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Nashville's total of 62 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 17th in the NHL.

Their +2 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets score the sixth-most goals in the league (69 total, 3.6 per game).

They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-115) Predators (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.